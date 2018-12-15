Bluffton stuns Crestview

Javin Etzler pulls up for three of his 11 points, but Crestview fell to Bluffton 43-41 on Friday. In a physical game, two teams were tied 17-17 at halftime, and the Knights trailed 37-26 early in the fourth quarter before seeing a late rally come up just short. In addition to Etzler’s 11, Wade Sheets scored 10 for the Knights, while Luke Denecker led Bluffton (4-0, 1-0 NWC) with 19. Crestview (2-1, 0-1 NWC) will host Edgerton tonight and Fort Jennings on Tuesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent