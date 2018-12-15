Central Insurance Companies has committed to helping those in need throughout the local communities this holiday season. Due to the generosity of Central’s employees, the Community Gifts Committee was able to provide gifts for 55 children in the Van Wert community this year. During its annual Holiday Food Drive, Central employees donated 1,481 food, household, and personal hygiene items to benefit 10 local charitable organizations. Central also hosted a coat and wrapping paper drive to donate to families that would have otherwise gone without. Community Gifts Committee members (above left) include (from the left) Brandi Eller, Kathy Schmersal, Lisa Johnson, Jen Best, Lexi Doster, Becky Landin, Linda Schulte, Patty Rupert, Andrea Hersey, Breanna Dennis, Nikki Baer, Kimberly Hughes, Brittany Bigham, Julie Coleman, Maria Utendorf, Tiffany Perry, Sean Martin, Carly Smith, and Sara Beining. Not pictured: Tammy Saxton, Maureen Greulach, Kelly Mihm, Elizabeth Brown, Jenny Kuhn, Lisa Jennings, and Nancy Wollenhaupt. Central’s Holiday Food Drive Committee (above right) include (kneeling, from the left) Morgan Schnipke, Anita Branch, Erin Holden; (standing) Brittany Goins, Louise Wittler, Shelly Holden, Janet Rode, Courtney Barthels, RJ Coleman, Shonda Vorst, and Brittney Croft. Not pictured: Carly Smith and Patty Rank. Central Insurance photos