Marsh adds program to help young adults

Bridges is a statewide program administered by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services through a contract with The Child and Family Health Collaborative of Ohio. As a member of the collaborative, The Marsh Foundation was given the opportunity to help deliver the program to young adults transitioning out of foster care and into the community, resulting in the addition of a full-time person to work as a Bridges liaison for the northwest region of Ohio.

Kyle Pressley, who has worked as a family teacher at The Marsh Foundation for the past 2½ years, has been promoted to the position. Pressley holds a bachelor’s degree in clinical and counseling psychology from Ohio Northern University.

Pressley said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to work with young adults in northwest Ohio.

“I hope to establish trust in the young adults I work with and become a person they look up to,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to provide them with direction and help them become successful and happy adults.”

The Bridges program was established in December 2017 to extend housing and case management services to eligible young adults who leave foster care on or after their 18th birthday, but have not yet turned 21. Pressley will work with young adults in this age range who have recently been emancipated from foster care. He’ll supply them with resources and help them with tasks such as finding affordable housing, finding a job, creating a budget, and transportation. Essentially, he’ll help with anything that helps them transition to adult life.

“I’m excited about this position because, in the past, young adults leaving foster care did not receive the help they needed,” he said. “Now, being able to help these young adults during this important transition period will hopefully result in more successful adults later in life.”

In his free time, Pressley enjoys collecting vinyl records, going to concerts, and bowling in leagues.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth to 17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living. Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 36 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.