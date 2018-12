Crestview drops home opener

Olivia Cunningham (23) tries to shoot between two Bluffton defenders during Thursday night’s home opener for Crestview. The Lady Knights led 21-20 at halftime but were outscored 15-2 in the third quarter, on the way to a 51-35 loss to the Lady Pirates. Crestview (2-3, 0-2 NWC) will play at Fort Jennings on Monday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent