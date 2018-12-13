VWCF: #GivingTuesday raised $128,000

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation announced that its #GivingTuesday initiative November 27 was a rousing success, with a total of $78,521 in donations given that day, along with matching funds from the VWCF of $50,195, for a total of $128,716 endowed to nine area organizations.

The initiative provides a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and celebrate generosity worldwide.

Those who donated on #GivingTuesday to one or more of the foundation’s charitable organization endowment funds had their donations doubled, up to a threshold of $10,000, by the foundation.

Those who gave donated through social media or brought donations to the foundation’s office. More than 173 people or entities donated, while many of those shared their #MyGivingStory on social media.

Those funds that receiving donations include the following:

Cross Over the Hill Endowment Fund — $10,025 donated, with a $10,000 match, for a total of $20,025.

Friends of 4-H Fund — $10,000 donated, with a $10,000 match, for a total of $20,000.

Niswonger Performing Arts Center Permanent Endowment — $655 donated, and $655 matched, for a total of $1,310.

Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund — $5,865 donated, $5,865 matched, for a total of $11,730.

Van Wert County Fairgrounds Maintenance/Repair Fund — $3,470 donated, $3,470 matched, for a total of $6,940.

Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund — $10,000 donated, $10,000 matched, for a total of $20,000.

Van Wert Rotary Club Fund — $25 donated, $25 matched, for a total of $50.

Wassenberg Art Center Endowment — $180 donated, $180 matched, for a total of $360.

Wee Care Learning Center Trust — $38,301 donated, $10,000 matched, for a total of $48,301.

Plans for #GivingTuesday 2019 (December 3, 2019) are already in the works.