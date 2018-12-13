Marilyn J. Leiter

Marilyn J. Leiter, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 29, 1937 in York Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of P. Ray and E. Pauline (Hauter) Mihm, who both preceded her in death. On June 12, 1959, she married Richard L. Leiter, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Joyce (Steve) Bittner of rural Decatur, Indiana; one son, Gary (Molly) Leiter of rural Newbury; a son-in-law, David E. Packer of rural Van Wert; one sister, Madeline (Ralph) Bornhorst of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Gail Packer; and one sister, Katherine Wallick, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, December 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 16, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International Bibles for children or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

