Choir concerts set

The Van Wert Middle School and Van Wert High School Vocal Music departments invite the community to attend their Christmas choir concerts this coming Monday, December 17, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. The VWMS concert begins at 7 p.m., while the VWHS concert will begin shortly afterwards at approximately 8:15 p.m., and will feature the Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Chorus, Concert Choir, and Select Choir. The concert is free and open to the public. Join the choirs as they celebrate the Christmas season with music. VWCS photo