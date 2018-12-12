United Way donates to area food pantries

VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith recently presented a check for $7,000 to West Ohio Food Bank, to be used by The Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Food Pantry, and Van Wert Area Cooperative Ministries.

The money was raised at this year’s Day of Caring event held at the end of September.

The Day of Caring event added the opportunity to give financially to the food pantries rather than donate food. The money that was collected was put on each food pantry’s account with West Ohio Food Bank so each could purchase items it needs.

The food collected from the Day of Caring will usually only last until January, depending on the need of the families in the community. At times, the pantries will actually run low during the holiday season. With the added funds, the pantries can buy what they need from West Ohio Food Bank at a discounted rate, because they pay by weight, rather than per item, so the money goes farther.

“This is a great example of collaboration between our community service organizations,” Smith noted. “When we all work together, we are able to help more families in our area as well as be cost effective.”