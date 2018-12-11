WBL bowling: Wapakoneta tops Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert fell to Wapakoneta in varsity and junior varsity bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The varsity lost a tough match to the Redskins 2527-2388. The high scores of the night for the Cougars were shot by senior Troy Weaks, who finished with a 413 series (222, 191) and sophomore Ian Ellis, who rolled a 182 game.

The Cougars were down by 32 pins after the first game.

“The guys tried to make adjustments after the first game but just couldn’t find the right line to play,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “Spares win matches and tonight we were unable to cover our spares. I have a lot of confidence in this team and expect great things this season.”

The JV lost 2357-1799. High scores came from Logan Goodwin (148) and Landon Nowak (142).

“This is a young team with a lot of new bowlers,” Blackmore said. “Over the last few months I’ve seen a lot of progress from our first year bowlers and I am excited to see what they have to offer this season.”

“Wapakoneta is a great team and has been for years. There’s a lot of pressure on the guys when it comes to making your spares and hitting your marks. We just need to keep our composure, relax and have fun. That’s something we will be working on before our WBL match against St. Marys.”

Van Wert will play St. Marys at Varsity Lanes at 12 p.m. on Saturday.