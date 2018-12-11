Tow to Purdue-Fort Wayne

Lincolnview High School senior Karter Tow has signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track at NCAA Division I Purdue-Fort Wayne next season. Tow is a four year varsity winner at Lincolnview and qualified for the state cross country meet for four consecutive years with a team and was a two time individual State qualifier. He was First Team All-NWC, and was a NWC individual and team champion, as well as a former NWC male cross country athlete of the year. Tow has also qualified for the State indoor track meet and the State outdoor track meet in the 3200 meter run. He’ll be competing this winter in indoor track and next spring Tow will finish his high school career running outdoor track for the Lancers. His parents are Brent and Kris Tow. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent