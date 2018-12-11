Lady Lancers fall to New Bremen 51-40

Van Wert independent sports

NEW BREMEN — Lincolnview struggled from the floor in a 51-40 non-conference girls’ basketball loss at New Bremen on Monday.

The Lady Lancers shot just 12 of 43 from the field (27 percent), while New Bremen didn’t fare much better, connecting on 14 of 40 shots (35 percent). The Lady Cardinals (4-1) did enjoy a 28-19 rebounding advantage.

Annie Mendenhall led Lincolnview with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Decker, Lakin Brant and Brianna Ebel each scored seven points.

Lincolnview (2-2) will host Elida today.