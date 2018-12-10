Parkway wins Lancer Invite; VW 2nd

Van Wert independent sports

Parkway won the Saturday’s Lancer Invitational, while short handed Van Wert finished second.

The Panthers netted 231 teams points, and were led by champions Preston Brown and Ethan Meyer. Brown won the 132 pound weight class with a pin of Delphos Jefferson’s Johnathon Brooks in 3:13, while Meyer won the 145 pound title with pin of Celina’s Jakob Poor in 1:32.

Other Parkway placers included Treya Conn (third, 106); Parker Mihm (second, 113), Isaac Grogg (third, 120); Abe Meyer (third, 126); Brendan Etzcorn (third, 138); Bryce Mihm (second, 152); Chas Neuenschwander (third, 160); Kaine Younker (second, 170) and Hayden Ridenhour (fifth, 182).

Van Wert, a late entry to the invitational and missing four varsity wrestlers, finished with 182 points.

Malachi Battle was the lone champion for the Cougars with a 4-1 decision over Hicksville’s Miciah Ankney, but Van Wert received second place finishes from Arnez Riley, Ryan Pratt, Thurston Miller and Eli Kline. Riley (120) was pinned in the championship round by Antwerp’s Aidan McAlexander in 2:13. Pratt (160) was pinned by Sidney Lehman Catholic’s Noah Young in 1:48, and Miller (195) was pinned in 20 seconds by Delphos Jefferson’s Kane Plescher. In the 286 pound championship match, Spencerville’s Michael Aldrich (285) pinned Kline in 1:05.

Other placers for Van Wert were Jacob Sealscott (fifth, 138); Devon West (fifth, 145); Macein Bigham (third, 152); Spencer Blue (fourth, 182) and Brice Waldon (fourth, 220).

Lincolnview’s finished third in the 220 pound weight class with a win over Van Wert’s Waldon, while Caleb Erickson went 1-2 in the 160 pound weight class before an injury forced him out of the tournament.

Final team standings:

Parkway 231

Van Wert 182

Spencerville 179

Celina 175.5

Lehman Catholic 140

Delphos Jefferson 130.5

Antwerp 114.5

Hicksville 81

Defiance 73

Ada 45

Lincolnview 25