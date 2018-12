McDonald at NPAC

Michael McDonald, a member of the touring and studio bands for Steely Dan, but best known for his association with The Doobie Brothers, performed a number of his hits, plus some unique and well-known Christmas music during his Christmas concert held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Saturday. Here, McDonald plays a mandolin while singing a very early Christmas song. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent