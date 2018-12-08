Vantage sets date for girls’ career event

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Career Center is hosting a really cool, hands-on adventure for girls in grades 7-8 on Saturday, January 26, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The girls who participate will spend the morning learning new skills and exploring some non-traditional careers.

Participants will learn how to weld together pieces of metal to make a small, personalized name plate in the Welding lab and use a tape measure, drill, hammer, and nails in the Carpentry lab to build a personalized stepstool. They will check out the latest drone and GPS technology in the Ag lab, and be one of the lucky ones to try the newest technology apps, 3D virtual reality, and motion capture in the Network Systems lab.

A snack, lunch, and a t-shirt are provided and those who participate get to take home everything they create. Best of all, it’s free.

To register, go to the Vantage website at www.vantagecareercenter.com and click on the “Step Into Your Future” registration link, or email information to klinger.a@vantagecareercenter.com.

Hurry: space is limited to the first 40 students who register by January 10, 2019. For more information, call 419.238.5411, extension 2169.