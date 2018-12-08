Lincolnview drops road opener to USV

Van Wert independent sports

MCGUFFEY — Lincolnview fell to Upper Scioto Valley 54-53 on Friday night.

The Lancers enjoyed a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 26-24 advantage at halftime. Each team scored 16 points in the third quarter, but the Rams outscored Lincolnview 14-11 in the fourth and final period.

Zane Miller led Lincolnview with 14 points, while Ethan Kemler finished with 11. Alek Bowersock and Kyle Wallis each tallied eight.

Lincolnview (1-1) will host Continental tonight.