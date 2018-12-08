Latta speaks on U.S. energy export status

VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) applauded the recent announcement that the U.S. became a net oil exporter last week for the first time in 75 years. The U.S. sold a net of 211,000 barrels a day of crude and refined products last week.

The U.S. energy boom has been a result of pro-energy policies and technological advancements that have led to increased oil production across the country.

“Reclaiming net exporter status after 75 years as a net importer is a massive achievement for our country and yet another result of how the U.S. energy renaissance is making a difference for our economy, job creation, and American foreign policy,” Latta said. “While this is another milestone on the path to energy security, the fact that we are selling more oil than we are buying has huge implications. It means less dependence on oil-rich countries and more money that is staying here at home.

Latta noted that he is already hearing comments from soon-to-be House Democrats that appear to characterize the boom in domestic energy production as a bad thing, as well as proposals that would be devastating to American energy production, threatening to reverse what he called the progress being made in that area.

“This doesn’t just pose a threat to our economy, but it would mean relying on other countries to meet our energy needs,” Latta said. “I’m committed to ensuring we stay the course on the policies that have gotten us to this point and continuing our embrace of American technological innovation that has made this energy boom possible.”