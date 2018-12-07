Van Wert wrestlers lose to Defiance

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — Van Wert fell to Defiance 47-32 in the Western Buckeye League wrestling opener at Defiance High School on Thursday.

The Cougars picked up wins from Malachi Battle (195 pounds), Thurston Miller (220), Arnez Riley (126), Jacob Sealscott (138), Gabe Steyer (145) and Isaiah Bretz (152).

195- Malachi Battle (VW) won by fall in :49

220- Thurston Miller (VW) won by fall 1:36

285- Jonah Schlegel (Def) wins by fall over Eli Kline (VW), 1:08

106- Gavino Martinez wins by tech fall over Kaleb Flory (VW), 18-2

113- Lance Armstrong (Def) wins by forfeit

120- Juan Perez (Def) wins by forfeit

126- Arnez Riley (VW) wins 14-8

132- Lupe Martinez (Def) wins by fall over Ben Lange (VW) in 5:58

138- Jacob Sealscott (VW) wins by fall :48

145- Gabe Steyer (VW) wins by fall 2:52

152- Isaiah Bretz (VW) wins by tech fall 19-4

160- Jacob Hatchett (Def) wins by fall over Ryan Pratt (VW) in 5:40

170-Jamal Caesar (Def) wins by forfeit

182- Angelo Gonzalez (Def) wins by fall over Spencer Blue (VW) in :49

Van Wert will wrestle at the Ashland Crestview Cougar Classic on Saturday.