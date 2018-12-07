Van Wert swimmers host tri-meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming and diving teams hosted Marion Local and Fort Recovery in a double dual meet at the Van Wert YMCA on Thursday, with the Cougars defeating Marion Local 57-39 and Fort Recovery 52-27. The Lady Cougars defeated Fort Recovery 57-54 but lost to Marion Local 58-85.

Marion Local vs. Fort Recovery final score was boys 50-36 and girls 87-50.

Boys Results (all distances in meters –places F against Fort Recovery, M against Marion Local)

200 Medley Relay: F 1st, M 1st (2:15.99 – Ian Rex, Noah Arend, Holden Reichert, Gage Wannemacher)

200 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (2:31.07 – Ian Rex); F 2nd, M 2nd (2:45.55 – Octavius Tucker)

200 Individual Medley: F 1st, M 1st (2:41.08 – Noah Arend)

50 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (27.26 – Holden Reichert); F 3rd, M 3rd (34.79 – Sam Price)

100 Butterfly: F 1st, M 1st (1:17.08 – Noah Arend)

100 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (1:04.67 – Holden Reichert); F 4th, M 2nd (1:19.34 – James Hagaman)

400 Freestyle: F 1st, M 1st (5:25.08 – Ian Rex)

200 Freestyle Relay: F 2nd, M 1st (2:03.46 –Holden Reichert, Noah Arend, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher)

100 Backstroke: F 2nd, M 1st (1:37.23 – Octavius Tucker); F 3rd, M 2nd (1:37.59 – James Hagaman)

100 Breaststroke: F 1st, M 3rd (1:37.65 – Gage Wannemacher); F 3rd, M 4th (1:48.51 – Sam Price)

400 Freestyle Relay: F 1st, M 1st (5:23.87 –Sam Price, Octavius Tucker, James Hagaman, Gage Wannemacher)

Girls Results (all distances in meters – places F against Fort Recovery, M against Marion Local)

200 Medley Relay: F 2nd, M 2nd (2:33.09 –Katie McVaigh, Jamie Burenga, Rachel Spath, Noelle Heffner)

200 Freestyle: F 2nd, M 2nd (2:45.82 – Noelle Heffner); F 4th, M 3rd (3:02.64 – Becky Rigdon)

200 Individual Medley: F 2nd, M 1st (3.27.97- Allie Etter); F 3rd, M 2nd (3:34.45- Rachel Spath)

50 Freestyle: F 2nd, M 2nd (34.36 – Bri Bebout); F 3rd, M 4th (36.15-Olivia Kline); JV F 1st M 1st (36.99 – Anna Wasson}, F 4th M 3rd (41.80 – Lydia Francis)

1 Meter Diving F 1st , M 1st 199.35 points – Madison Jarrett

100 Butterfly: F 2nd, M 1st (1:22.40 – Jamie Burenga); F 3rd, M 2nd (1:27.74 – Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle: F 2nd, M 3rd (1:21.45 – Allie Etter); F 4th, M 4th (1:27.64 – Olivia Kline); JV F 1st , M 1st (1:31.21 – Anna Wasson), F 2nd, M 2nd (1:38.39 – Lydia Francis)

400 Freestyle: F 2nd, M 1st (5:57.79 – Noelle Heffner)

200 Freestyle Relay: F 2nd, M 2nd (2:11.23 – Jamie Burenga, Noelle Heffner, Bri Bebout, Katie McVaigh); F 3rd, M 3rd (2:26.22 – Allie Etter, Olivia Kline, Becky Rigdon, Anna Wasson)

100 Backstroke: F 2nd, M 1st (1:21.02 – Jamie Burenga), F 3rd , M 4th (1:37.93 – Becky Rigdon)

100 Breaststroke: F 2nd, M 3rd (1:47.65 – Rachel Spath); F 4th, M 4th (2:01.27 –Bri Bebout)

400 Freestyle Relay: F 1st, M 2nd (5:24.27 – Katie McVaigh, Olivia Kline, Bri Bebout, Rachel Spath); F 3rd, M 3rd (5:48.49 –Lydia Francis, Becky Rigdon, Allie Etter, Anna Wasson)

Van Wert will welcome New Bremen on Thursday for a dual meet at the Van Wert County YMCA.