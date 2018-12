Lady Cougar bowlers win at Defiance

Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — The Van Wert Lady Cougars picked u their first victory of the season, 2280-2017 against Defiance at C and H Lanes on Thursday.

Lorrie Decker led Van Wert with a 359 (191, 158), while Allison Hauter rolled a 325 (163, 162). Katie Hauter finished with a 307 (151,156).

The Lady Cougars will host Wapakoneta at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Olympic Lanes.