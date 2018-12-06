Hoops preview: Cougars, Knights, Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert will try to rebound from season opening loss to Lincolnview, Crestview will play on Saturday only and Lincolnview will play twice this weekend, the second full weekend of the 2018-2019 boys’ high school basketball season.

Van Wert (0-1) vs. Parkway (2-0)

The Cougars will open the home portion of their schedule against Parkway on Friday, a new team on the schedule this season. The Panthers replace another MAC team, Minster.

Van Wert was seemingly in control against Lincolnview on Saturday, but the Lancers rallied for a 58-57 win on Friday.

Armed with six lettermen, Parkway opened the season with a pair of wins, 72-32 over Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday and 61-53 over Botkins on Saturday. After Van Wert, the Panthers will host Crestview on Saturday.

Crestview (1-0) at Parkway (2-0)

Crestview opened the season with a 73-28 victory at Miller City on Saturday, with Javin Etzler hitting the 1,000 career point mark late in the first quarter.

Like last weekend, the Knights will be off on Friday and will play on Saturday. When Crestview and Parkway met last season, the Knights posted an 86-54 victory.

Crestview’s first double weekend will be December 14 and 15, at Bluffton and home against Edgerton.

Lincolnview (1-0) at Upper Scioto Valley (1-1), vs. Continental (0-2)

After last Saturday’s thrilling win over Van Wert, Lincolnview will hit the road to Hardin County to play Upper Scioto Valley, then will host currently winless Continental on Saturday.

Last season, the Lancers posted a 61-39 win over the Rams then followed up with a 46-36 win over the Pirates the following night.

A repeat performance would give the Lancers their first 3-0 start in three seasons, who have double games each weekend throughout the remainder of December.