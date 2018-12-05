Man gets prison on drug-related charge

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man who received a prison term for drug trafficking was one of three people sentenced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Tony Brown, 61, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Brown credit for 16 days already served, while a vehicle belonging to Brown that was used in commission of the crime was forfeited to the Van Wert Police Department.

Cyle Black, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree. Black was given credit for 72 days already served.

Courtney Pratt, 25, of Van Wert, was given four years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She must also participate in an inpatient treatment program.

One person was also arraigned in Common Pleas Court.

Oscar Barios, 29, of Edgerton, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired, each a first-degree misdemeanor.

He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and his driver’s license was suspended. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 18.

Zachariah Germann, 31, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failing a drug test. A new bond was set at $20,000 cash/commercial surety, or he may be released on electronically monitored house arrest, with alco-sensor, at his own expense. A hearing date for the bond violation charge will be scheduled at a later date.

Two people also entered changes of pleas this week.

Corey Elston, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD, each a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed until his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Alexander Pardo, 25, of Leipsic, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

Also Tuesday, Yuridiana Toledo, 29, of Delphos, signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court. She then asked for, and was granted, more time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 16, 2019.