CERT, Salvation Army helping fire victim

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the victim of Wednesday’s house fire. After meeting with the victim, it was determined that the following help is needed by the community:

The house was a total loss. All household items are needed.

Women’s clothing:

Pants: XL

Shirt: XL/1X

Shoe: 7

Coat: XL/1X

Clothing and other household donations can be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Use the name “Clay” to ensure the donation goes to the fire victim. Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Donations will be accepted through December 14. Any questions, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.

The CERT is a United Way agency.