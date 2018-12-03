VW Outdoorsmen set Pearl Harbor shoot

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember American heroes, both past and present.

This CMP-sanctioned match will be held Saturday, December 8, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point. The safety briefing will be held at 9 a.m., while the match will start at 9:30 that morning.

For those who have wanted to shoot an M-1 Garand rifle, this is the match to attend. Once a person shoots in the match, they are eligible to purchase an M-1 from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is the target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds.

For anyone who has never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9 that morning which will include how an M-1 operates, as well as match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR-15 rifle for participants who might want to try it out.

For more information, check out the club website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.infoor call 419.203.8662.