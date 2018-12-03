Monday Mailbag: December 3, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions from fans upset about the College Football Playoff, the MAC and a new college basketball ranking system.

Q: When is the last time a MAC school didn’t win a state championship in football? Name withheld upon request

A: You have to go back to 2009. Coldwater and Delphos St. John’s made it to their respective title games that year, but both lost. Previous to that, 2002 was the last time a MAC school didn’t win a title.

Q: Ohio State should have gotten the final playoff spot. Do you agree? Name withheld upon request

A: Not really, and I’m an Ohio State fan.

I do think Ohio State played a slightly stronger schedule and had a pair of wins over top 10 teams, while Oklahoma played no top ten teams all season.

Oklahoma’s only loss came to a decent Texas team, while Ohio State’s embarrassing 29 point loss to Purdue stands out like a sore thumb. Then there’s close games against average or below average teams like Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Yes, the win over Michigan was impressive but in my mind, Oklahoma wrapped up the final spot as soon as they put the finishing touches on a 39-27 win over Texas in the Big 12 championship game. The only way the Buckeyes might have gotten the final playoff spot was if they put on a completely dominating display against Northwestern, and they didn’t do that.

Q: Why does ESPN love the SEC so much? Even after Georgia lost to Alabama, it seemed like they were still pushing for the Bulldogs to get in the playoff. Name withheld upon request

A: Short answer: TV ratings. It’s their goal to keep as many fans interested for as long as possible, so by wondering aloud if Georgia should be in with a pair of losses, or if Ohio State or Oklahoma should get in, they’re generating interest and discussion.

By the way, I’m of the mindset that a two loss team doesn’t belong in the playoff, but it could have happened. As it turns out Georgia wound up No. 5 in the playoff rankings, one spot ahead of Ohio State.

Q: Last week, you said “Like it or not, Notre Dame seemingly has a playoff spot locked up.” Do you have something against the Irish? Name withheld upon request

A: No, I have nothing about Notre Dame. However, I don’t think it’s quite right that the team is automatically in without the benefit of playing in a conference championship game, like any other playoff qualifier.

However, I do realize that if the Irish go 11-1, they’ll have a tough time getting into the playoff, so it works both ways.

Q: What is this new Net ranking system for men’s college hoops all about? Zach Profit, Van Wert

A: It’s my understanding that it’s replaced the RPI ranking system. Not much is known about it at this point, but there are several assessment factors that are used, including strength of schedule, winning percentage and adjusted winning percentage. From the little I know about it, the whole thing seems overly complicated.

It seems like they have a few kinks to work out, because when the initial rankings were recently released, Ohio State was No. 1.

