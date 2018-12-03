Airport donation

First Bank of Berne has pledged $5,000 to the Van Wert Regional Airport Authority/Van Wert County Foundation. Shown are (from the left) FBB Van Wert Branch Manager Becky Stepleton, Airport Authority Board member Mike Keysor, and FBB Business Banker Gary Reichert. Serving Van Wert for more than 75 years, the airport is a door to the Van Wert community and a window to the world. Opportunities are launched and careers are started at the local airport. First Bank of Berne’s donation will support the airport expansion project. To make a donation, visit https://vanwertcounty.org/regional-airport or mail Van Wert Regional Airport, 1400 Leeson Ave., Van Wert, OH 45891.