James H. Mielke

James H. Mielke, 69, of Paulding, died at 3:05 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 18, 1949, the son of Carl and Wilma (Kauser) Mielke, who both preceded him in death. He married Karen Rose Ramsey Mielke and she survives in Paulding.

In addition to his wife, Survivors include a son, Gary James (Taylor) Mielke of Van Wert; two grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Lee Ann) Mielke of Van Wert and Max Mielke of New Haven, Indiana; a stepbrother, Earl Mottashed of Defiance; and two stepsisters, Sharon Iler of Defiance and Diane Davis of Atlanta, Georgia.

A brother, Gary Lee Mielke; and his stepmother, Elizabeth “Betty” Mottashed Mielke, also preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.