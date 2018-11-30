Wassenberg to have Elf Workshop event

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, will be having an original, designed-for-you-to-make class on wire-wrapped glass jewelry, ornaments, on-trend garlands, catnip toys, dog squeakies, and more.

Come in Tuesdays or Thursdays anytime between 1-8 p.m. for Elf Workshop holiday craft classes. Hot chocolate and other beverages will be on tap at the art center, while most craft stations are “all you can make”.

Cost for each station is $5, or $25 for all craft stations.

Bring friends, children, mom and dad and co-workers to the classes. It’s a fun, all ages way to make great gifts.

For more information, call 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org or access Wassenberg Art Center’s website at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.