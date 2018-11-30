VWMS hosts ‘JA in a Day’ learning event

VW independent/submitted information

For the second consecutive year, Van Wert Middle School sixth-graders experienced “JA in a Day.” The event was held November 16.

Under the direction of community volunteers, the students rotated through five learning modules, including currency, global workforce, customer service, culture, and trade.

“VWMS piloted this program last year with great success,” said JA Area Coordinator Mark Verville. “The students really enjoyed the pace of the day, and our volunteers and teachers found it more convenient to deliver the material in one day dedicated to this event.”

In all, 150 students took part in JA in a Day. The event is an opportunity for students to experience economic concepts through hands-on activities, and builds practical knowledge of finances, work, and the value of education and training.

Volunteers for the event were Shad Foster of Foster Family Chiropractic, State Farm agent Tisha Fast, Thaison Leaser of Edward Jones, Kylee Bagley of Van Wert Federal Bank and Scott White of Van Crest Health Care Centers.

Serving more than 135,000 pre-kindergarten through high school students in 30 northern Indiana and Michiana counties and one county in Ohio each year, Junior Achievement is dedicated to educating and inspiring young people to succeed in a global economy.

Partnering with more than 3,300 educators and 5,500 positive adult role models who volunteer their time, JA’s in-school, JA BizTown, and JA Finance Park economic education programs focus on three key content areas: work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. These experiences empower young people to own their future economic success.