Van Wert defeats Delphos Jefferson

Abby Jackson drives around multiple Delphos Jefferson defenders during Thurday’s non-conference girls’ basketball game at Van Wert High School. The Lady Cougars won the game 49-43 and Jackson finished with a team high 11 points, while Sierra Shaffer and Reagan Priest each chipped in with eight. Jefferson’s Aly Lindeman led all scorers with 14. Van Wert (1-2) will open WBL play against Defiance on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason