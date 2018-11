Crestview downs Fort Recovery

Crestview’s Bailey Gregory handles the ball during Thursday night’s non-conference girls’ basketball game at Fort Recovery. Gregory finished with 12 points and the Lady Knights picked up their first victory of the season 42-36. Lexi Gregory scored 10 points and Emma Bowen chipped in with six. Crestview (1-1) will play at Parkway on Tuesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent