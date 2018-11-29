YWCA sets women’s self-defense class

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering a free one-night, advanced self-defense class for women on Wednesday, December 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The class is provided by the Van Wert Self Defense Team and will offer participants more hands-on experience and more advanced techniques than the basic self-defense class. Participants are not required to have attended a basic self-defense class prior to the advanced class – however it is recommended.

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience, including several years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third-degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts.

Adult participants should be women and girls ages 13 and older and should wear loose-fitting comfortable clothing. Pre-register by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639.

General operating hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. The YWCA is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. For more information about this class, call Advocacy Coordinator Kelly Houg at the above number or email her at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.