Road closing delayed because of weather

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert-Decatur Road closure has been delayed, due to weather.

The closure, which will be near Burger King, will run from Monday, December 3, to Wednesday, December 5.

The road closure is so that storm sewers for the new subdivision, The Landing at Dickinson Farms, can be installed.

City officials apologize in advance for any inconvenience the project has caused.