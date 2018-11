Lincolnview CC awards

Lincolnview recently held its awards night for the school’s state qualifying cross country team. Earning special awards were (front row, left to right): Most improved – Hannah Zickefoose and Collin Puckett. Middle Row (left to right): Coach Award – Jacob Keysor, Brayden Langdon, Karter Tow. Back Row (left to right): Most Valuable – Madison Langdon and Alek Bowersock. Photo submitted