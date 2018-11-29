7 appear for CP Court criminal hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Seven people appeared this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for hearings on a variety of criminal charges.

Three people changed their pleas from not guilty to guilty during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Dustin Stuckey, 32, of Middle Point, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered by Judge Martin D. Burchfield and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Peter Simpson, 27, of Van Wert, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to a charge of misuse of a credit card, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Judge Burchfield sentenced Simpson to one year of community control, 10 days in jail, and 50 hours of community service. He was also required to pay monthly restitution of $78

Jared Shaffer, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was ordered stayed until he successfully completes substance abuse treatment program.

Destiney Ramos, 22, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging her with theft, a felony of the fifth degree. A previous charge of theft, a felony of the third degree, was dismissed in conjunction with her guilty plea to the F-5 theft count.

Judge Burchfield set her bond at $20,000 cash/commercial surety, ordered a presentence investigation, and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 12.

Also this week, two people were in court for probation violation hearings.

Dustin Cooper, 34, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by testing positive for drugs. Cooper was resentenced to five years of community control, with the additional conditions that he spent 30 days in jail at a later date and a drug court evaluation.

Tony Brown, 61, no address listed, denied violating his bond by being in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and a hearing will be announced.