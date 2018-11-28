VW Lady Cougars fall to Coldwater 47-27

Van Wert independent sports

Coldwater’s Lauren Gilliland scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Lady Cavaliers past Van Wert 47-27 in non-conference girls’ basketball action at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

Coldwater jumped out to a 16-9 first quarter lead, then enjoyed a 34-17 halftime lead and a 43-25 advantage after three quarters.

Jaylyn Rickard led Van Wert with eight points, while Sierra Shaffer, Alexis Metz and Abby Jackson each finished with five points.

The Lady Cougars (0-2) will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.