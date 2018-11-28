Robert E. Tangeman

Robert E. “Bob” Tangeman, 70, of Van Wert, died unexpectedly at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Bluffton (Ohio) Hospital.

He was born November 4, 1948, in Van Wert, the son of Edwin Boroff and Margaret Ann (Myers) Tangeman, who both preceded him in death.

A 1967 graduate of Van Wert High School, Bob married the love of his life, the former Cheryll Eversole, on July 29, 1967.

He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bob retired from Kennedy Manufacturing Company in 2010 after 39 years of service.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed gardening, watching movies, and reading.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Julie Font of Van Wert; one granddaughter, Devyn (Matthew Searles) Murphy of Van Wert; and a niece, Valerie Moorman of Ohio City.

His adopted father, Anthony F. Tangeman; a sister, Cathy S. Nelson, one infant sister, Christine A. Tangeman; and an infant brother, Jefferey L. Tangeman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be observed privately by the family. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Bob’s final act of kindness was to share the gift of life with 125 people in need through organ and tissue donation.

Preferred memorials: The Wounded Warriors Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.