Hoops preview: Lincolnview Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

By all accounts, last season was an exciting one for Lincolnview’s boys’ basketball team. The Lancers finished 16-8 (7-1 NWC, runners up) before losing in the sectional finals.

Entering the 2018-2019 season, head coach Brett Hammons (7th year, 85-59) has just two returning starters back, along with five total letter winners. 6-3 senior forward Zane Miller was second team All-NWC last season, while 6-2 senior forward Ethan Kemler was honorable mention All-NWC. They’re joined by 5-10 senior guard Jorge Salinas, 5-9 senior guard Logan Williams and 6-1 senior guard Alek Bowersock.

“The players that are returning are talented, but will have to continue to improve,” Hammons said of his returning lettermen. “If we can continue to get our players to develop and play with consistency on both ends of the floor I feel we could have a successful season.”

“I like the growth that we are showing so far,” Hammons continued. “We have some players stepping up as leaders. We have guys playing hard as they are competing for playing time. Attitude and effort affect everything and so far both of those have been great.”

Along with the returning lettermen, 6-0 senior guard Kyle Wallis, 6-3 sophomore forward Jake Bowersock, 6-1 sophomore forward Creed Jessee, 6-0 senior forward Josh Oberlitner and 5-11 senior forward Sam Myers are expected to contribute.

“I feel we do a good job of getting out and running, Hammons said of his team. “I also feel we can shoot the ball well from three (point range), and we do a good job of getting after the basketball on the defensive end of the floor.”

“We need to continue to work on every aspect of our game. One major area we have to focus on this year if we want to win more games is rebounding.”

The Lancers will open the new season Saturday at home against county rival Van Wert. Other non-conference games include Upper Scioto Valley, Continental, Wayne Trace, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Ottoville, Fort Recovery, Miller City, Antwerp, Parkway, Delphos St. John’s, Arlington and Perry.

“We face teams that have different systems on both ends of the floor,” Hammons said. “I will be interested in seeing how we handle whatever is thrown at us. How we execute will be important to see. There will be good and bad times in those games and I want to see how we act in those situations.”

Crestview is the returning NWC champion and many believe the Knights will repeat in 2018-2019, but Hammons believes it should be an interesting title chase.

“I feel that the conference is going to be very balanced from top to bottom,” Hammons stated. “There are a lot of talented players and teams. I feel if we play to the level that we can we could put ourselves in very good position to contend in the conference.”

Saturday’s game against Van Wert will be broadcast on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

