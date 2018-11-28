Christmas lighting ceremony set for Friday

VW independent/submitted information

The holiday spirit is coming to downtown Van Wert this Friday, November 30, as Main Street Van Wert celebrates the start of the holiday season with its “A Very Merry Main Street Christmas” ceremony, starting at 6 p.m. that evening in Fountain Park.

The event will include the official Christmas tree and park decorations lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. that evening. The event also includes musical entertainment from Weston Thompson before the lighting ceremony, while Brewed Expressions and Truly Divine will provide hot chocolate and Christmas treats to warm up local residents who come out for the event.

Following the ceremony, youngsters and their families can walk down to the YWCA of Van Wert County to participate in that organization’s ever-popular Gingerbread Junction event. Space is available for gingerbread house decorating sessions at 7 and 8 p.m. Cost is $15 and those wanting to participate need to pre-register by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639.

Gingerbread houses will be provided to each participant, as well as all the items needed to decorate each house.