VW Council OKs elected official salaries

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council locked in elected official salaries for the mayor, city auditor, and law director — while also discussing the possibility of making the mayor’s position a part-time job — during its regular meeting on Monday evening.

Council set a 1.5-percent pay raise for the auditor and law director’s positions, while freezing the mayor’s salary at its current rate. Third Ward Councilman Ken Markward, who is running for mayor, abstained from voting on the motion.

Council President Jon Tomlinson had suggested making the mayor’s position part-time as a cost-saving measure, but City Auditor Martha Balyeat said the move wouldn’t likely save the city’s General Fund much money, since only 25 percent of the mayor’s salary is actually paid out of that fund. The remaining three-fourths of his salary is split between the Street, Water, and Sewer funds.

Mayor Mazur said he felt having a full-time mayor was a plus for the city.

“When people come to this town and they ask for the mayor, they expect to talk to the mayor,” Mazur said, noting that people rarely return to see him if he’s not here when they come in. “It’s important that we have representation full-time, on the ground, in the city.”

However, both the mayor and some Council members said the idea of having a part-time mayor is one that could be addressed as part of a charter city discussion, if city residents would approve that governmental option when it is placed on the ballot.

Under a charter form of government, the city could have a strong mayor, a strong City Council, or even a professional city manager in charge of the city.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that bids were opened on a project to replace the traffic light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Washington Street, while also noting that Van Wert-Decatur Road would be closed today until Friday to connect the Landing at Dickinson Farms subdivision to the city sewer and water systems.

Fleming also said the next leaf pick-up could be the final one for this year.

Legislation was also approved for a number of supplemental appropriations and fund transfers, while Council also approved Ordinance 18-10-057, which bans pushing snow onto city streets, except in certain circumstances.

An ordinance amending the city’s building permit regulations was also introduced. The new language sets the minimum limit for requiring a building permit on a private project at $5,000.

Also during the meeting, Tomlinson noted that Council Clerk Tara Fox would be leaving that position at the end of the year and noted that a job description has already been posted on the city and Van Wert Works websites.

Mayor Mazur also presented a proclamation to WERT/WKSD Radio owner Richard Ford honoring the station for its longevity and service to the community and proclaiming December as “WERT Radio Appreciation Month”.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 10, in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.