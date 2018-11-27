C’view bd. close to okaying classroom expansion project

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — If all goes as planned, the Crestview Local Board of Education will officially vote to proceed with plans for classroom expansion project next month.

After a brief discussion with Brad Garmann of Garmann Miller & Associates during Monday night’s monthly meeting, board members agreed to place a resolution to move forward with the long awaited project on the December agenda. The expansion project is expected to cost just under $3 million.

A similar resolution could be approved in early 2019, if the board decides to go forward with plans to transform Vancrest of Convoy into an early childhood center. Vancrest is gifting the property and existing building to Crestview Local Schools. Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said the board must receive legal paperwork from Vancrest before any action is taken.

Michael Burns, a bond consultant with Robert W. Baird & Co. spoke to the board about financing the expansion and renovation projects. Burns noted board members have been good stewards with the district’s money, and, while the district has the money to pay for the projects, he suggested a lease-purchase option as a way to finance the work.

The board is expected to consider the suggestion.

“I just brought up the idea that, with interest rates still very low, it might be a good opportunity to finance those improvements,” Burns noted.

He went on to tell the board that, while debt interest rates have been going up, they have not been going up very quickly. At the same time, investment rates are also going up.

“You can lock in long-term lease interest rates,” he explained. “If the plan keeps going as it’s supposed to, your investment earnings may be equal to what you are paying in lease payments or maybe even higher.

“So at some point, you might be earning more money on your cash than you are paying out on your lease,” Burns added.

The board also received an update on the Village Ministry Center from Pastor Mike Saylor of Redeemer Lutheran Church. The center, located in the former Bud’s Variety Store, provides after-school homework help for roughly two dozen elementary students.

“It’s not an extension of Crestview, it’s not night time, it’s not study hall,” Saylor explained. “This year we have 12 volunteers — a lot of them are retired Crestview teachers — we have excellent support for these kids if they want to do their homework, and we certainly emphasize that.”

Saylor added one of the students says a prayer each day, which is an introduction to prayer for some of the children.

In other business, the board thanked the Crestview community for supporting the district’s renewal levy earlier this month, and board members congratulated the girls’ cross country team and head coach Jeff Bagley and staff for qualifying for the state meet in Hebron.

The board approved a motion to allow the Crestview Driving School to use the district’s facilities, including classrooms during the school day for driver education instructional purposes, and the board approved the Crestview Indoor Track Club/SWEAT as a school club, with volunteer coaching provided by middle school and high school track staff.

Board members agreed to hire Damian Helm as a volunteer high school boys’ basketball assistant coach for the upcoming season, and the board accepted the resignation of Drew Uncapher as a maintenance/custodial employee after three years with the district.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Monday, December 17, in the district conference room.