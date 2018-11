State championship football times set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings and schedule for the football state championship games, which kick off Thursday evening at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Home teams listed first. Pairings include state rank and record.

7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 29 – Division II: No. 3 Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. No. 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-0)

10:00 a.m., Friday, November 30 – Division VI: No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) vs. No. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-1)

3:00 p.m., Friday, November 30 – Division III: No. 1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (13-1) vs. No. 4 Chagrin Falls Kenston (13-1)

8:00 p.m., Friday, November 30 – Division I: No. 9 Lakewood St. Edward (10-3) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Colerain (14-0)

10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 1 – Division VII: No. 6 McComb (13-1) vs. No. 2 Glouster Trimble (13-1)

3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1 – Division V: Orrville (12-2) vs. No. 4 Johnstown-Monroe (13-1)

8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1 – Division IV: No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) vs. Girard (13-1)