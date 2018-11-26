Patsy Louise Hockett

Patsy Louise Hockett, 74, of Ohio City, died Sunday, November 25, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 3, 1944, in Abbs Valley, Virginia, the daughter of Samuel Franklin and Ethel (Britt) White, who both preceded her in death. On January 22, 1963, she married Dennis Hockett, who survives.

Other survivors include three sons: Dennis (Carol) Hockett of Troy, Timothy Hockett of Ohio City, and Richard (Krissie) Hockett of Clayton; a daughter, Cynthia (Toby) Gile of Ohio City; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, at Abounding Grace Ministry Church, north of Celina on U.S. 127, with Pastor Rick Brosher officiating. Graveside burial services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Forest Hills Cemetery in Tipp City.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Abounding Grace Ministry Church.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.