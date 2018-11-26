Lowell Kever

Lowell “Chiv” Kever, 82, of Van Wert, died at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born October 29, 1936, in Convoy, the son of Marlin Aaron and Cleo Esther (Ramsey) Kever, who both preceded him in death. On November 16, 1957, he married the former Janet M. Slane, who survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Michelle “Chelle” Gehres of Convoy; a son, Gregory (Tami) Kever of Versailles, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Gehres, Jared (Angie) Gehres, Courtney (Chris Ashton) Gehres, Sam Kever, and Andy Kever; and five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Parker, Gavin, Elijah, and Graceson Gehres.

A brother, Marvin K. Kever; one sister, Jean Speelman; a grandson, Evan Kever; and his son-in-law, Glenn Gehres, also preceded him in death.

Chiv retired from Navistar International with 43 years of service as a pattern maker and in the APA Department. He was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church and a member of the Elks Lodge 1197, Sons of the American Legion Chapter 178, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, all in Van Wert. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and especially spending time with his grandkids.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, at Convoy United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Convoy United Methodist Church.

