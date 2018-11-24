WKSD hoops broadcast schedule is set

Van Wert independent sports

The top games from the GMC and NWC, as well as important area non-conference games are included in WKSD 99.7FM’s 2018-2019 girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedule.

After the regular season, WSKD will broadcast a number of tournament games, along with the State Tournament in March.

Below is the broadcast schedule for the regular season.

Tuesday, November 27: Paulding at Antwerp (girls)

Thursday: November 29: Ottoville at Wayne Trace (girls)

Friday, November 30: Columbus Grove at Wayne Trace

Tuesday, December 4: Paulding at Hicksville (girls)

Friday, December 7: Defiance at Paulding

Saturday, December 8: Paulding at Wayne Trace

Tuesday, December 11: Paulding at Wayne Trace (girls)

Saturday, December 15: Lincolnview at Wayne Trace

Tuesday, December 18: Fort Jennings at Crestview

Friday, December 21: Allen East at Crestview

Saturday, December 28: Crestview at Delphos St. John’s

Thursday, January 3: Tinora at Wayne Trace

Friday, January 4: Kalida at Crestview

Thursday, January 10: Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Friday, January 11: Crestview at Delphos Jefferson

Saturday, January 12: Fairview at Paulding

Monday, January 14: Stryker at Antwerp

Tuesday, January 15: Antwerp at Lincolnview (girls)

Thursday, January 17: Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Friday, January 18: Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Saturday, January 19: Antwerp at Lincolnview

Monday, January 21: Crestview at Van Wert (girls)

Thursday, January 24: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic

Friday, January 25: Hicksville at Antwerp

Saturday, January 26: Celina at Crestview

Monday, January 28: Holgate at Paulding

Tuesday, January 29: Wayne Trace at Continental

Thursday, January 31: Crestview at Lincolnview (girls)

Friday, February 1: Lincolnview at Crestview

Saturday, February 2: Hicksville at Crestview

Tuesday, February 5: Paulding at Hicksville

Thursday, February 7: Paulding at Crestview (girls)

Friday, February 8: Crestview at Paulding

Saturday, February 9: Crestview at Wayne Trace

Monday, February 11: Wayne Trace at Crestview (girls)

Thursday, February 14: Hicksville at Wayne Trace (girls)

Friday, February 15: Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Saturday, February 16: New Knoxville at Crestview

Friday, February 22: Ottoville at Wayne Trace