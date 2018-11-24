The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

WKSD hoops broadcast schedule is set

Van Wert independent sports

The top games from the GMC and NWC, as well as important area non-conference games are included in WKSD 99.7FM’s 2018-2019 girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedule.

After the regular season, WSKD will broadcast a number of tournament games, along with the State Tournament in March.

Below is the broadcast schedule for the regular season.

Tuesday, November 27: Paulding at Antwerp (girls)
Thursday: November 29: Ottoville at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, November 30: Columbus Grove at Wayne Trace

Tuesday, December 4: Paulding at Hicksville (girls)
Friday, December 7: Defiance at Paulding
Saturday, December 8: Paulding at Wayne Trace
Tuesday, December 11: Paulding at Wayne Trace (girls)
Saturday, December 15: Lincolnview at Wayne Trace
Tuesday, December 18: Fort Jennings at Crestview
Friday, December 21: Allen East at Crestview
Saturday, December 28: Crestview at Delphos St. John’s

Thursday, January 3: Tinora at Wayne Trace
Friday, January 4: Kalida at Crestview
Thursday, January 10: Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Friday, January 11: Crestview at Delphos Jefferson
Saturday, January 12: Fairview at Paulding
Monday, January 14: Stryker at Antwerp
Tuesday, January 15: Antwerp at Lincolnview (girls)
Thursday, January 17: Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Friday, January 18: Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Saturday, January 19: Antwerp at Lincolnview
Monday, January 21: Crestview at Van Wert (girls)
Thursday, January 24: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic
Friday, January 25: Hicksville at Antwerp
Saturday, January 26: Celina at Crestview
Monday, January 28: Holgate at Paulding
Tuesday, January 29: Wayne Trace at Continental
Thursday, January 31: Crestview at Lincolnview (girls)

Friday, February 1: Lincolnview at Crestview
Saturday, February 2: Hicksville at Crestview
Tuesday, February 5: Paulding at Hicksville
Thursday, February 7: Paulding at Crestview (girls)
Friday, February 8: Crestview at Paulding
Saturday, February 9: Crestview at Wayne Trace
Monday, February 11: Wayne Trace at Crestview (girls)
Thursday, February 14: Hicksville at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, February 15: Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Saturday, February 16: New Knoxville at Crestview
Friday, February 22: Ottoville at Wayne Trace

