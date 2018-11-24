WKSD hoops broadcast schedule is set
Van Wert independent sports
The top games from the GMC and NWC, as well as important area non-conference games are included in WKSD 99.7FM’s 2018-2019 girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedule.
After the regular season, WSKD will broadcast a number of tournament games, along with the State Tournament in March.
Below is the broadcast schedule for the regular season.
Tuesday, November 27: Paulding at Antwerp (girls)
Thursday: November 29: Ottoville at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, November 30: Columbus Grove at Wayne Trace
Tuesday, December 4: Paulding at Hicksville (girls)
Friday, December 7: Defiance at Paulding
Saturday, December 8: Paulding at Wayne Trace
Tuesday, December 11: Paulding at Wayne Trace (girls)
Saturday, December 15: Lincolnview at Wayne Trace
Tuesday, December 18: Fort Jennings at Crestview
Friday, December 21: Allen East at Crestview
Saturday, December 28: Crestview at Delphos St. John’s
Thursday, January 3: Tinora at Wayne Trace
Friday, January 4: Kalida at Crestview
Thursday, January 10: Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Friday, January 11: Crestview at Delphos Jefferson
Saturday, January 12: Fairview at Paulding
Monday, January 14: Stryker at Antwerp
Tuesday, January 15: Antwerp at Lincolnview (girls)
Thursday, January 17: Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Friday, January 18: Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Saturday, January 19: Antwerp at Lincolnview
Monday, January 21: Crestview at Van Wert (girls)
Thursday, January 24: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic
Friday, January 25: Hicksville at Antwerp
Saturday, January 26: Celina at Crestview
Monday, January 28: Holgate at Paulding
Tuesday, January 29: Wayne Trace at Continental
Thursday, January 31: Crestview at Lincolnview (girls)
Friday, February 1: Lincolnview at Crestview
Saturday, February 2: Hicksville at Crestview
Tuesday, February 5: Paulding at Hicksville
Thursday, February 7: Paulding at Crestview (girls)
Friday, February 8: Crestview at Paulding
Saturday, February 9: Crestview at Wayne Trace
Monday, February 11: Wayne Trace at Crestview (girls)
Thursday, February 14: Hicksville at Wayne Trace (girls)
Friday, February 15: Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Saturday, February 16: New Knoxville at Crestview
Friday, February 22: Ottoville at Wayne Trace
POSTED: 11/24/18 at 9:33 am. FILED UNDER: Sports