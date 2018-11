WERT to carry all 22 Van Wert games

Van Wert independent sports

Once again, WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will serve as the “Voice of the Cougars” during the upcoming boys high school basketball season. WERT will broadcast all 22 Van Wert High School regular season games along with any and all tournament games.

Below is the broadcast schedule for the 2018-2019 season.

Saturday, December 1: Van Wert at Lincolnview

Friday, December 7: Parkway at Van Wert

Friday, December 14: Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Friday, December 21: Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert

Saturday, December 22: Van Wert at Wayne Trace

Friday, December 28: Van Wert at Ottoville

Saturday, December 29: Van Wert at Columbus Grove

Friday, January 4: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Saturday, January 5: Crestview at Van Wert

Friday, January 11: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Saturday, January 12: Van Wert at Marion Local

Friday, January 18: Van Wert at Shawnee

Saturday, January 19: Bryan at Van Wert

Tuesday, January 22: Kalida at Van Wert

Friday, January 25: Kenton at Van Wert

Saturday, January 26: Van Wert at Coldwater

Friday, February 1: Van Wert at Elida

Friday, February 8: Bath at Van Wert

Saturday, February 9: Van Wert at St. Henry

Friday, February 15: Celina at Van Wert

Tuesday, February 19: Lima Central Catholic at Van Wert

Friday, February 22: Van Wert at Defiance