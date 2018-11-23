Van Wert man gets prison term on drug-related counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Seven people were sentenced this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, including a Van Wert man sent to prison on drug-related charges.

Jason Gilbert, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Gilbert credit for 50 days already served while awaiting sentencing.

The other five people sentenced are as follows:

Brian Spranger, 31, of Delphos, was given three years of community control for violating his probation. In addition, Spranger, who was sentenced originally for aggravated assault, a felony of the fourth degree, was ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Milo Holt Jr., 20, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, which is to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

Adam Fuerst, 25, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Gerald Shreve III, 24, of Hicksville, was sentenced to five years of community control, including up to six months at the WORTH Center, on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. He must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments, as well as any treatment recommended. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $169.99 to the victim in the case.

Daniel Craig, 36, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Jacob Cowan, 22, of Scott, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of inducing panic, a felony of the fifth degree. Cowan was also ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for 75 days already served. He must also undergo substance abuse and mental health counseling and any treatment recommended, and remain compliant with medication orders.

Jesse Blackburn, 27, of Lima, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated trespass, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The original charge of trespass in a habitation was ordered dismissed by the prosecutor in exchange for his plea to this charge. Blackburn was then sentenced to 26 days in jail, with credit for 26 days served.

Jesse Hodgson, 31, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of burglary, a felony of the second degree, and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony offense. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 12.

Two people were also arraigned during the week. Dillon Nihiser, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was ordered released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. December 12.

Jennifer Wilder, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond, with the condition she not have any contact with the alleged victim in the case, and was ordered to appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. December 12.

Five people were in court during the week for probation or bond violations.

Chelsea Bok, 27, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing to complete counseling. She was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with credit for 194 days served.

Alexander Chorvas, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for methamphetamines. He was sentenced to 174 days in jail, with credit for 141 days already served.

Courtney Pratt, 25, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and her treatment in lieu of conviction program by not completing her counseling programs. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 19.

Destiney Ramos, 22, of Van Wert, denied violating her bond by testing positive for drugs. A hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, and she was ordered held on a $20,000 cash/commercial surety bond.

Danny Mullins, 61, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by testing positive for drugs. A hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, and a $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set by Judge Burchfield.

Two people also waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial during the week.

Zachary Hickman, 22, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested more time to prepare his case, which was granted. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. December 12.

Justin Reynolds, 27, of Van Wert, also signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. December 12.