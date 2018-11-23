Season preview: Van Wert Lady Cougars

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

With four returning starters and six letter winners, the Van Wert Lady Cougars appear ready to make a substantial jump in this year’s Western Buckeye League girls’ basketball standings.

6-0 senior Abby Jackson, 5-3 senior Alexis Metz, 5-7 senior Reagan Priest and 5-4 junior Caylee Phillips are the returning starters from last year’s 8-15 team, and they’re joined by fellow letter winners Sierra Schaffer (5-5 senior) and Jerica Hubner (5-6 junior), plus four newcomers – 5-5 sophomore Jaylyn Richards, 6-0 sophomore Allison Schaufelberger, 5-5 sophomore Carly Smith and 5-5 sophomore Isabella Carr.

“On the court – scrappy, aggressive, fast and competitive,” head coach Rob Adams said of his team. “Off the court – a big family with older and younger sisters, a lot of fun. Our letter winners bring experience – they’ve handled adversity and made a commitment to be better. The growth has been incredible.”

“Our strength is our speed and quickness and overall skill set,” Adams continued. “We will rely on improved defense and transition style of play on offense.”

Improvement will be important, if the Lady Cougars (8-15, 3-6 WBL last season) hope to compete in the Western Buckeye League.

“The WBL will be tough as always,” Adams explained. “Ottawa-Glandorf is the defending league champs and until they are defeated they are the team to beat.”

The non-conference schedule includes a number of challenging opponents, including Division IV state runner-up Ottoville, Coldwater, Delphos Jefferson, Spencerville, Wayne Trace, Delphos St. John’s, Maumee Valley Country Day, Lincolnview, Paulding, Crestview, Fairview, Bryan and Lima Central Catholic.

“Our schedule is always challenging and we accept that as a team,” Adams said. “The plan is to take it one game at a time and do what we practice.”

“ We will need to play much bigger than our overall size, and must do a great job of boxing out and rebounding. This team is ready for any challenge.”

The Lady Cougars will open the season tonight at home against Ottoville.