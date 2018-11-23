Playoff Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A select few Ohio High School football teams are left playing during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including Marion Local and St. Marys Memorial.

Last week, I went just 3-3, misfiring on Crestview, Edgerton and Fairview. My postseason record now stands at a very pedestrian 8-8. Next week I’ll pick each of the seven state title games.

Division IV

St. Marys Memorial (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0)

This should be a close one, but I’m going with the Roughriders. Should St. Marys win, the Roughriders will play Gerard or Newark Licking Valley for the state title.

Division VI

Marion Local (12-1) vs. Seneca East (12-1)

No disrespect toward the Tigers, but this one won’t be close. The Flyers will roll to the Division VI state championship game against Beverly Ft. Frye or Kirtland.