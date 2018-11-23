OPERS sets meeting on health program

VW independent/submitted information

A public meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, December 3, in the Marsh Foundation Auditorium, 1229 Lincoln Highway in Van Wert, to provide information regarding the Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) offered through the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS).

A representative from OPERS will be in attendance to give a presentation on “How to Use Your HRA Account.”

OPERS retirees or those age 65 or over who meet the OPERS health care requirements, may want to attend the meeting. Those nearing retirement may also want to attend this meeting to plan for retirement needs.