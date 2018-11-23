Jacqueline Marbaugh

Jacqueline “Jackie” Marbaugh, 75, of Wren, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 following an extended illness.

She was born Thursday, November 11, 1943, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Leon R. Marbaugh and Ruth (Cook) Marbaugh, who both preceded her in death.

Jackie was a personal lines specialist with Central Mutual Insurance Company in Van Wert, where she retired in 2006 after 44 years of service. She also served as assistant custodian at Praise Point Church in Willshire for several years. She enjoyed golfing and spending time with her family and many friends.

Jackie was a member of Praise Point Church in Willshire, where she was active in helping with the youth group and went on numerous mission trips. She was also a member of the Class of 1961 of Willshire High School; served on the Wren Village Council, where she was also council president; served on the Van Wert County Board of Elections; and the Wren Christmas Society.

Survivors include two sisters, Sandra (Robert) Hileman of Ohio City and Jean (Larry) Suman of Springfield; a brother-in-law, Jim Bickel of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Bickel; and one nephew, Joseph Bickel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 26, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastors Brad Kittle and Brandon Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. Sunday, November 25, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Praise Point Church or Wren Fire and EMS.